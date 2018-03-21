Decision against me was written after consulting ‘black law dictionary’: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the decision against him was announced after consulting ‘black law dictionary’.

Informally talking to media persons inside accountability court, Sharif said that cases are being registered against those who were hurling allegations against others. Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed hid assets worth billions of rupees, he added.

He said that he respects state institutions but it’s his and his party’s right to express reservations against any verdict.

Former PM stressed that Imran Khan had himself declared Panama verdict as weak decision by Supreme Court.

Now voices from inside and outside the court are being raised against Panama verdict as yesterday, the respected judge remarked that case was on Panama papers and decision was announced over Iqama.

I am not a person who disrespects institution but there can be discussion over weak verdicts, he suggested.

Decision announcers should ponder that people have rejected them. Some cases of similar nature ended in favoritism as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan was declared ‘Saadiq and Ameen’ despite his confession.

He continued that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified but neither NAB reference was registered nor any JIT formed to probe which depicted the double standard.

Where should I file a petition regarding insulting nation? Nawaz Sharif asked.

In my case, requirements of justice were not fulfilled as respected judges disqualified me then formed reference and appointed a monitoring judge by themselves, he concluded.—INP