Dar corruption case: NAB to indict three co-accused on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar without any proceedings till Wednesday.

The three co-accused of Dar namely National Bank president Saeed Ahmad, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood were to be indicted in today’s hearing. The trio appeared before the court however; no proceedings were held.

The three will now be indicted on Wednesday in the hearing set at 8:30am.

Ishaq Dar, 67, was indicted in October in a graft case in which he is accused of making assets that were “disproportionate to his known sources of income”.

The case was filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the light of the Supreme Court order of July 28 that disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in the Panama Papers scandal.

In its case against Dar, the NAB has alleged that the accused has acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependants of an approximate amount of Rs 831.678 million.

Dar is in London since October and has been seeking treatment of an undefined heart complication at a Harley Street hospital.

INP