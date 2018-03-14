Court resumes hearing of NAB references against Sharif

ISLAMABAD: A federal capital based Accountability Court has resumed hearing of references against ousted Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif and his family filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references, Aaj News reported.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir is hearing the case. Five prosecution witnesses are expected to record their statements today. The defense counsel will cross-examine them.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year following the SC’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The bureau recently filed supplementary references in all three cases as well.

Meanwhile, the accountability court has adjourned the hearing of supplementary reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar till 20th February.

