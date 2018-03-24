Cop martyred, two dacoits killed in Faisalabad

FAISLABAD: A policeman was martyred and two dacoits were killed during a clash between police and robbers in the area of Gobandpurah in Faislabad, Aaj News reported.

According to source, the armed robbers entered in the mobile tower, people however instantly informed the police about robbers

Robbers opened fire when police reached the spot, as the result a police officer embraces martyrdom. The police, in reply gunned down two robbers.

Police said that dead bodies of deceased and injured had been taken to hospital for further investigation. Search operation was also conducted in the area to eradicate any possible hideout of the robbers.