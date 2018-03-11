Consultative meeting of PML-N, allied parties held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A consultative meeting of the PML-N and its allied parties was held in Islamabad to deliberate upon the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senior PML-N leaders and leaders of other political parties including Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Mahmood Khan Achakzai attended the meeting.

Later talking to media, senior PML-N leader Mushahidullah Khan said we have achieved the required majority in the Upper House for the Chairman, but will wait for Peoples Party`s decision

He said PML-N will support Raza Rabbani if he is put forth as candidate for Chairman by his party.

Mushahidullah Khan said Nawaz Sharif will announce the names of candidates for Chairman and deputy Chairman tomorrow morning.

He said Chairman Senate will be from PML-N and deputy chairman from the allied parties.

