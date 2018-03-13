COAS stress upon wider cooperation within West Asia

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that regional peace is dependent upon wider cooperation within West Asia.

Talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, he said we all need to cooperate to root out transnational security and crimes threat.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-Iran relations came under discussion.

The Iranian Minister appreciated bilateral security engagements during the recent months and measures initiated by both sides to improve Pak-Iran border security.

