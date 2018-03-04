COAS lays foundation stone of Gwadar desalination plant

GWADAR: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has laid foundation stone of UAE and Swiss government supported Gwadar desalination plant in Gwadar.

According to ISPR, the project fulfills long awaited demand of locals which shall provide them 4.4 million gallons water per day with capacity to increase to 8.8 million gallons per day.

The desalination plant will get completed in 6-8 months and shall resolve the scarcity of drinking water in the area and also reduce hardships of local population to fetch water from far flung areas.

Addressing the occasion, the Army Chief said Balochistan’s progress is Pakistan’ progress. He added that Pakistan Army will extend full support and assist the socio economic development of Balochistan.

While highlighting the importance of ongoing projects as part of Khushal Balochistan programme, the Army Chief said all measures in coordination with civil government will be taken to bring peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

