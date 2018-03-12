COAS, Imam-e-Kaaba discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI: Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Muhammad Al Talib had a meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

They discussed matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Imam-e-Kaaba said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and it is playing its vital role for peace and stability in the region.

The Army Chief said relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on mutual trust and brotherhood. They will continue to play part for peace , prosperity and betterment of Muslim Ummah.

Meanwhile, Chief of South African Army Lieutenant General Lindila Yam called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Both sides agreed to enhance mutual defence relations.

The visiting dignitary was briefed about Pakistan`s contribution in towards regional peace.

He acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pak Army in fighting terrorism.

