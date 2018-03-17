Chief Justice visits SIUT, announces to donate his organs

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday visited the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

Founder and Director of SIUT Prof. Adib Rizvi welcomed the chief justice and apprised him of SIUT’s concept, evolution and services.

Dr. Rizvi particularly highlighted the philosophy being implemented by the SIUT since its inception, according to a SIUT press release issued here.

Dr. Rizvi also pointed out to the honorable guest about the pathetic and deplorable business of illegal selling/buying of organs which is growing at an alarming rate. He said it was laudable that the apex court had taken notice of this grave matter.

The Chief Justice, speaking on the occasion, appreciated the services being provided by SIUT for the population.

The Chief Justice voluntarily announced altruistic donation of all his organs posthumously.

Later Prof. Adib Rizvi along with his team members, showed the chief justice SIUT’s facilities and services.—APP