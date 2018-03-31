Chief justice expresses anger over govt report on infant deaths in Thar

KARACHI: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday expressed resentment over Sindh Secretary Health’s report regarding continuous deaths of infants in Tharparkar.

During a hearing at Supreme Court Karachi Registry, Justice Nisar said he is feeling ashamed after seeing the video of Larkana Hospital.

He further asked Raza Rabbani to visit Larkana and inform about the situation there.

He said that children are losing their lives due to non-availability of timely medical treatment. He also remarked that whose responsibility is to provide medicines to the victims?— NNI