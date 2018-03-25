FAISALABAD: On the directions of the Punjab government, Rs3.97 million financial assistance cheques have been distributed among 794 deserving persons of the Christian community.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani distributed the cheques at a ceremony held at DC Office Committee Room on Sunday.

He said the financial assistance was being provided on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Minister for Minorities Khalil Tahir Sindhu.

The Christian community representatives thanked the chief minister and the minister for minorities and appreciated the welfare steps of the incumbent govt.

Earlier, prayers were also offered for development and progress of the country, national solidarity, peace and fraternity.

Source: APP