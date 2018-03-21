Chanting to the Beat ‘Pakistan Zindabad’: CALL featuring THE DRUMMERS of Pakistan!

LAHORE: With Pakistan Day 23 rd March around the corner, its citizens are gearing up to celebrate and reiterate their passion as well as patriotism towards the nation. On this day, Pakistani’s from across the world revel and re-create the magic that is Pakistan Zindabad.

This year one of Pakistan’s leading Rock band CALL and 40 of the most talented drummers (specially labeled The Drummers of Pakistan) and percussionists from across the country have come together for the first time in Pakistan’s history, renewing the spirit of this CHANT.

Indeed, 40 Drummers from across Pakistan which include Allan, Arsalan, Bilawal, Daud Ramay, Fahad Khan, Faizan, Fifu, Gumby, Kashif, Kenny, Mansoor, Mishal, Omair, Salman Albert, Samad, Shahzeb, Sharoon, Usman Sheikh, Waleed, Yousuf Ramay, Zaigham, Zeeshan and Zubair just to name a few have come together to under one banner ‘Pakistan Zindabad”.

On this occasion, Producer Zulfiqar J. Khan has said: “As Pakistanis, there is no chant that feels more fulfilling’ than screaming Pakistan Zindabad! I.e. long live Pakistan. Nowadays, there are very few occasions where we have the opportunity to come together and chant for the well-being of our beloved country.

What is even more compelling is that all the musicians taking part in this movement, have done it for their love of the country and have not charged any fees. Additionally, any proceeds that we might earn from any online monetization shall go towards supporting the drummer’s fraternity by donating as many drum-kits to music academies across the country.”

This is a movement, to remind people that every small accomplishment of theirs for this country should be celebrated with the same fervor and pride that we once took in chanting Pakistan Zindabad!