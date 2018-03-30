CCoP discusses various issues related to PSM privatization

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) was held in Islamabad on Friday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

The meeting discussed matter of the sale of its shares by KES Power Limited in K-Electric Limited to Shanghai Electric Power, and decided to issue the National Security Certificate subject to ratification by the Federal Cabinet.

Cabinet Committee also discussed various issues related to the privatization of Pakistan Steel Mills and restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited.

The Committee asked the sponsoring divisions to resubmit the proposals in a cohesive and comprehensive manner in light of earlier decisions on the subject.