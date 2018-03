A meeting of Council of Common Interests chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is in progress in Islamabad.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha are attending the meeting.

Earlier, the Chief Ministers also called on the Prime Minister.