Careem to launch its Quetta operation tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Transportation network company Careem is launching its operation in Quetta from Thursday.

Talking to APP, Careem Public Relation Officer Sibtain Naqvi said that only Careem’s ‘Go and Rickshaw’ services are being launched in the provincial capital of Balochistan in the beginning and other services would be introduced in near future.

He said the company would expand the radius of its services to other cities as well in coming days ahead. He hoped that it would receive a good response from the public.— APP