Bride-to-be, friends killed in plane crash

Web Desk: A bride-to-be Mina Basaran and her group of friends were celebrating hen party in a private jet but unfortunately, the plane were crashed in an Iranian mountain range on the way from Dubai.

Mina Basaran. Authorities have so far recovered 10 bodies from the crash site in the Zagros Mountains outside of the city of Shahr-e Kord

Mina, who was a socialite and had more than 85,000 followers on Instagram, was getting marry soon. She was reportedly on the management board at her millionaire father Huseyin Basaran’s company and was next in line to run the business.

Entire hen party killed in plane crash on way home from Dubai

Her friends were worked in fashion industry, as jewellery or clothes designers. All belonged to the upper class of Istanbul society.

Mina shared a photo as they took off from Istanbul on Thursday, in which hen party was posing with three female crew members.

She shared photos on Instagram recently that are believed to be of her hen party, which included eight women. Authorities have said all 11 people on the jet died in the crash, but only 10 bodies have been recovered.

In this photo provided by Tasnim News Agency, a view of the wreckage of a Turkish private jet that crashed on Sunday in Zagros Mountains, outside of the city of Shahr-e Kord, some 230 miles (370 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 12, 2018. Investigators on Monday found the "black box" from a Turkish private jet that crashed in an Iranian mountain range on its way from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul, killing all 11 people on board ??? likely including a Turkish bride-to-be and her bachelorette party. (Alireza Motamedi/Tasnim News Agency via AP)

A picture taken March 12, 2018 shows the wreckage of a plane that crashed a day earlier, in Shahre Kord, in southwestern Iran. All 11 people on board a private Turkish plane that crashed died in the incident, Iranian state media reported. Turkish and Iranian officials said there were eight passengers and three crew aboard the plane, which crashed in the Zagros Mountains during a flight from Sharjah to Istanbul. / AFP PHOTO / TASNIM NEWS / ALIREZA MOTAMEDIALIREZA MOTAMEDI/AFP/Getty Images

This photo provided by Mizan News Agency, shows the the wreckage of a Turkish private jet that crashed on Sunday in the Zagros Mountains, outside of the city of Shahr-e Kord, some 230 miles (370 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 12, 2018. Investigators on Monday found the "black box" from the jet that crashed on its way from the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul, killing all 11 people on board ??? likely including a Turkish bride-to-be and her bachelorette party. (Asal Bigdeli/Mizan News Agency via AP)

Mr Basaran claimed that the owner of the private jet involved in the crash.

