Bride-to-be, friends killed in plane crash

A bride-to-be Mina Basaran and her group of friends were celebrating hen party in a private jet but unfortunately, the plane were crashed in an Iranian mountain range on the way from Dubai.

Mina, who was a socialite and had more than 85,000 followers on Instagram, was getting marry soon. She was reportedly on the management board at her millionaire father Huseyin Basaran’s company and was next in line to run the business.

Her friends were worked in fashion industry, as jewellery or clothes designers. All belonged to the upper class of Istanbul society.

Mina shared a photo as they took off from Istanbul on Thursday, in which hen party was posing with three female crew members.

She shared photos on Instagram recently that are believed to be of her hen party, which included eight women. Authorities have said all 11 people on the jet died in the crash, but only 10 bodies have been recovered.

Mr Basaran claimed that the owner of the private jet involved in the crash.

Source: Metro.uk.co

