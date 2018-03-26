Black Panther is the highest grossing superhero movie

Web Desk: Marvel’s Black Panther has collected $631 million at the domestic box office. In this way, it has become the highest-grossing superhero movie in the US.

In its sixth weekend, the movie received $17 million domestically at 3,370 locations. The movie has surpassed ‘The Avengers’ that earned $623 million in 2012. Recently, Black panther beaten ‘Star wars: The Last Jedi’s’ whose domestic total of $619 million in 2017.

The movie hit the screen on February 16. Since then it has continued to crush milestones, including passing the $1 billion mark at the global box office in just 26 days. It made $12.9 million at the international box office this weekend, bringing its total worldwide gross to $1.23 billion.

Source: Variety