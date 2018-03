Web Desk: Black Panther is MCU’s fifth movie that has crossed one billion mark at the global box office. The studio said Saturday that the milestone is based on Disney’s estimate of ticket sales.

The film has made $521 million domestically, becoming the No. 2 superhero release of all time, surpassing The Dark Knight.

The movie is directed by Tyan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan.

Source: Indianexpress

