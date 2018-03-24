Bilawal criticizes Imran, KP govt in Bannu speech

BANNU: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government did nothing for people of the province in its five-year rule except making tall claims and telling lies.

Addressing a rally organized by the PPP’s Bannu chapter on Saturday, Bilawal criticized the PTI Chief Imran Khan for his ‘lies’ and said “Imran can be rightly recommended as a perfect candidate for the crown of world’s biggest liar.”

Whenever Khan goes to other provinces, he makes fake claims that corruption has been root out from the KP, no single children of KP is out of school, their exist perfect health system and employment opportunities surpassed the jobless youth which was nothing but a pack of lies.

The chairman PPP alleged that the PTI has not established a single university in the province during last five years as Imran Khan gave away education budget worth Rs57 crores to a religious seminaries.

On the other hand, the PPP established 57 medical and engineering universities and colleges in Sindh, he added.

Bilawal also mentioned that the KP’s Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak is facing serious charges of corruption.

The PPP chief maintained that PTI’s provincial government abandoned IDPs and 20,000 families are still spending lives shelter-less under open sky away from their homes since last four years.

“We should listen to the Pakhtun youths who are raising voice for their Constitutional rights in a democratic way. We should locate and find our negligence and mistakes.”

Bilawal said: “I am proud of our police whether it is in KPK, Punjab, Balochistan or Sindh. Our Police has given huge sacrifices and fought terrorists bravely. Police is our frontline and we have to strengthen it because we cannot deploy soldiers in every street.”

Speaking about youth’s alleged killing in police encounter in Karachi in January, Bilawal said Naqeebullah Mehsud is not the only victim here nor is there a single target killer. We need a judiciary which is able to provide justice, a police people can trust and institutions who make and implement law.

Terrorism can only be defeated when there is complete rule of law and human rights are respected. Terrorism cannot be eliminated when there are enforced disappearances and target killings, he added.

Bilawal vowed to fight terrorists because they kill children, women and unarmed fellow citizens.

“We are not beasts like them. Terrorists or Musharraf, they must face the cases and punished as per law from courts,” he demanded.— INP