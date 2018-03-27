Believe in power of nation’s ‘thumbs’ not umpire’s finger, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that he is not a man who takes or waits for signals from anyone.

Informally talking to media outside accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said that he believes in the power of nation’s ‘thumbs’ than umpire’s finger. He stated that former president Pervez Musharraf constituted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to obtain certain results before the elections of 2002.

It is feared that the bureau is being used again in the same way against us, he said.

Nawaz Sharif further demanded to abolish rules made in martial law eras. I have commitments with the Constitution and law of this country, he asserted.

He said that he is also analyzing the talks being made regarding doctrine. —INP