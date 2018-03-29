Beijing envoy says Kim Jong Un’s China visit will help toward denuclearization

SEOUL: A senior Chinese official visiting South Korea said on Thursday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Beijing this week should help ease tensions and lead to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

“We believe (Kim’s) visit will help the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, ensure peace and security of the Korean peninsula and resolve problems regarding the peninsula through political negotiations and discussions,” Yang Jiechi said in opening remarks during a meeting with South Korea’s National Security Office head, Chung Eui-yong.

Yang is expected to meet other security and diplomatic officials and brief them on Kim’s visit. The Chinese envoy is also scheduled to meet President Moon Jae-in on Friday.—Reuters