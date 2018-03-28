Bajwa doctrine is all about peace in country, clarifies army

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General Asif Ghafoor clarified Wednesday that if there existed a ‘Bajwa doctrine’, then it was only related to security aspect and taking Pakistan towards peace.

Addressing a press conference here, Ghafoor said the Bajwa doctrine was to take Pakistan to the place where it should have been.

“And this is the dream of every Pakistani, whether he is a civilian or in uniform or whether he is in opposition or in the government,” he added.

When asked about Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s a recent interaction with

a group of anchorpersons, the DG ISPR said: “That interaction has nothing to do with the Bajwa doctrine. During that media interaction whatever conversation took place that was lumped together and made a part of the Bajwa doctrine. There is no mention of 18th amendment or judiciary in that (Bajwa doctrine.”

Gen Ghafoor said he himself had talked about this doctrine in a TV interview in January and had said that if there exist such a doctrine, then it was only related to the security aspect in the country.

He said every army chief had his own perspective and General Bajwa as an Army Chief wanted to see Pakistan to return towards that peace which every Pakistan wished to have.

PSL FINAL

Talking about the successful staging of eliminators and final match of the third edition of Pakistan Super League in Lahore and Karachi, he said it showed that the security situation in the country had improved.

“This year has been very eventful in Pakistan. The PSL matches and March 23 (parade) were held. All went well and the good thing was that the people participated with great passion.”

He also appreciated Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi’s role in bringing back cricket activities to the country.

“The Gaddafi Stadium has been renovated and same is the case with National Stadium Karachi. I have talked to the PCB chief that the next year’s event should be planned in a way that some matches also take place in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar.”

He said law and order situation in Karachi was very different from that of 2013. “There were 70 no-go areas in Karachi in 2013, but as of today there is none. The shutter-down strikes are also no more there.

OPERATION RADDUL FASSAD

The DG ISPR lauded the role and sacrifices rendered by the country’s security agencies in improving the law and order situation.

Highlighting the success of the ongoing operation Raddul Fassad, he said 26 major operations and 23,318 intelligence based operations were conducted.

“If we are successful today it is because of the intelligence agencies such as ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), MI (Military Intelligence) and IB (Intelligence Bureau). We should be proud of them.”

He said the intelligence agencies busted seven major terrorist networks, namely Ansarula Sharia, Jamatul Ahrar Kurram, TTS Lahore, TTP Swabi TTs Dir/Swat chapter and Intiqam-e-waziristan group.

LINE OF CONTROL

General Ghafoor also talked about Indian ceasefire violations and said it (India) was behaving like an irresponsible state.

He said Pakistan had played a positive role for peace in the region, adding efforts to promote instability in Pakistan would also not be in India’s favour. “Pakistan’s response capability should not be underestimated.”—APP