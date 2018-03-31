Home / Entertainment / Celebrities / ‘Baaghi 2’s first day collection is more than Salman’s ‘Kick’

Web Desk: Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 2’ did a great start by collecting 25 crores in the first day itself. The movie starred Tiger Shroof and Disha Patani, released at a time when serious stories like ‘Raid’ and ‘Hichki’ were also making fair good business.

Bollywood movie analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Baaghi2 sets the BO on (fire)… Takes a FANTABULOUS, EARTH SHATTERING START… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far], surpassing Previews + Day 1 biz of #Padmaavat… Fri ₹ 25.10 cr. India biz… The numbers are an EYE-OPENER!.”

 

The movie Baaghi 2 has crossed Salman Khan’s Kick first day collection which was 24.97 crore. Now Tiger Shroff has included in the list of those actors who marked 25 crore on the first day.

Source: Deccanchronicle