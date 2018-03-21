Avenfield case: Investigation agency’s report not acceptable as evidence

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has declared that a report by an investigation agency or official is not acceptable as evidence.

Judge of the Accountability Court Muhammad Bashir, in his written verdict reserved in Avenfield properties case, said that it is court’s prerogative to declare an accused as guilty or innocent and not the investigation agencies.

The judgment said that Wajid Zia, head of the JIT in Panama Papers case, cannot declare accused as guilty or innocent, while recording his statement. It said that only opinion of excerpts in relevant field is acceptable under the law of evidence.

The verdict stated that Wajid Zia should record his statement as witness and defense has the right to raise objection.

It said that the court will take a decision over objections to be raised by the defense on witness’ statement, once it is recorded.