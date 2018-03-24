Home / Editors Pick / Atrocity in IOK continues as Indian troops martyr two youth

Atrocity in IOK continues as Indian troops martyr two youth

kashmir.jpg

— File photo by AFP

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, have martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district. The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation at Shashtargam in Dooru area of the district.

On the other hand, people staged forceful demonstrations and raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans when Indian police and troops launched a cordon and search operation in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district.

The police fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters. However, protesters compelled the Indian forces to call off the operation.