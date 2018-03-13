Atif Aslam’s adorable tweets for ‘Aadeez’

Web Desk: Atif Aslam is a prominent singer, songwriter and actor. He has an ability of spreading magical spills through his soulful voice and brilliant performances.

Yesterday, he celebrated his 35th birthday, on this occasion, social media was filled with adorable birthday wishes. People from all over the subcontinent, showered their love for him.

Responding to wishes, the singer thanked his fans and also apologized for not planning anything on his birthday but hinted that something special is on the way.

After calling his fans as ‘Aadeez’ Atif Aslam quoted on Twitter, “Thank you for showing so much love. I couldn’t imagine my special day without you guys. I am extremely sorry that due to my busy schedule, I couldn’t plan out anything this year on my birthday but something is coming stone. *hint* what? Stay tuned!

Then again he said, “Never thought of my birthday being this special for people. What a crazy day. I am too small.” “Fans/aadeez, I adore you for cutting cakes and sending those beautiful videos, I take pride in you.”

Atif Aslam’s new song from ‘O Saathi’ is on trending. This is another winner from Tiger-Atif combo after the single Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main.

