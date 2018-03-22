ATC orders police to produce Rao Anwar today

KARACHI: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday ordered the investigation officers to produce the former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir, Rao Anwar today as the hearing into extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud begin, Aaj News reported.

As the hearing commenced, the investigation officers requested the court to grant permission to present the main accused in the next year. “Anwar would be produced before an administrative judge, after which he would appear before the ATC,” said the official in his defence.

The court however rejected the argument and ordered the concerned authorities to present former SSP before the court today. Ten other police officials who had been arrested earlier also appeared in court today.

A total of 25 police officials including ex-SSP were named in the charged sheet. Out of 25 only 11 have been arrested while 14 others are still at large.

Anwar was finally arrested yesterday after eluding police for several months. A three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar while rejecting Anwar’s plea to grant a protective bail ordered his arrest.

The bench also rejected his request for inclusion of representatives of ISI and IB in the joint investigation team probing Naqeebullah murder case. The bench pointed out that ISI and IB have nothing to do with a murder case.

However, a new JIT headed by Additional Inspector-General (IG) Sindh Aftab Pathan was formed to probe the matter. The other members included Zulfiqar Larak, Dr Rizwan, Azad Ahmed Khan and Wali Ullah.

Apex court then drop the contempt of court case against Anwar and order to restore his bank accounts.

Anwar who arrived at the court amid tight security, was taken to Courtroom number 1, where a hearing into Mehsud’s murder case was scheduled to take place.

He was later transferred to Karachi from Islamabad in high security.

On Jan. 19, SC launched an inquiry into the death of 27-year-old aspiring fashion model Naqibullah Mehsud. He was one of four men killed six days earlier in what police initially said was a shoot-out with suspected Islamist militants.

The police team that killed Mehsud was under the command of senior superintendent Anwar Ahmed Khan, who has been suspended since Jan. 20 on the recommendation of a police inquiry committee.

The committee was set up after Mehsud’s father, Muhammad Khan Mehsud, who denies his son had any militant links, filed a kidnapping and killing complaint against him.