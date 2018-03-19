ATC issues arrest warrants for Khadim Rizvi, others

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued arrest warrants for Tehreek-e-Labbaik-Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Afzal Qadri and others.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand issued the warrants while hearing the case in connection with last year’s sit in here at Faizabad Interchange.

During course of proceedings, the bench expressed displeasure over police, which had failed to submit final challans against Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Pir Fazal, and directed police to submit them till April 4.

Prosecutor Shafqaat Chaudhry informed the court that despite serving summonses, the clerics did not appear.

The court then directed the prosecution to issue proclamations for Rizvi and other leaders of Tehreek-e-Labbaik along with arrest warrants for them.

Three cases have been registered against Rizvi, Qadri and protestors including Maulana Inayat.—APP