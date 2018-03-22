Army Chief, Oman’s Defence Minister discuss security cooperation

OMAN: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Oman, met Minister for Defence of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib Al-Busaidi.

Matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Oman’s Defence Minister acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in fight against terrorism and regional peace and stability.

Chief of Sultan’s Armed Forces General Ahmed bin Harith bin Nasseer Al- Nabhani was also present during the meeting.

Later, the Army Chief also met Chief of Royal Oman Air Force.

Earlier, on his arrival at Oman, a reception was hosted by the Chief of Staff Sultan’s Armed Forces General Nabhani.