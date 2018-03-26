Anti-judiciary speeches: LHC accepts petition against Nawaz

LAHORE: Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday accepted a petition seeking a ban on ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’ for addressing “anti-judiciary speeches”.

Submitted by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jaffery, the petition outlined that the “inflammatory rhetoric” used by Sharif in his speeches was in direct contempt of the court. It further stated that his speeches could be “classified under treason and were a threat to the sovereignty of the state”.

The transmission and publication of such speeches should, therefore, be banned, stated the petition, citing the example of MQM-London’s leader, whose speeches were banned in 2015 due to an anti-state rhetoric.

Justice Sheikh forwarded the petition to a three-member full bench of LHC and fixed the hearing for April 2.

Following the Panamagate verdict, Sharif and other PML-N leaders have drawn ire from opposition for their criticism of the judiciary.

Multiple petitions have been filed in different courts against them accusing of contempt of court.

The Supreme Court, however, earlier this month had dismissed a contempt of court petition against the ousted PM.— INP