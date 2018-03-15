Alia Bhatt wears burkha in her upcoming movie

Web Desk: On Alia’s 25th birthday, director Meghna Gulzar has shared two new photos of Alia Bhat from her upcoming film Raazi, which based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka.

Alia will play the role of Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistan officer but she is a spy for an Indian Intelligence agency.

In the first photo, Alia can be seen in burkha and giving a solemn expression. While in the second one, it appears like someone is grabbing her arm intensely.

Alia also post the picture with the caption, ‘Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺ SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me 💫🍭☺.”

The movie is slated to release on May 11, 2018.

Source: Indianexpress

loading...