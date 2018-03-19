Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar takes charge as 22nd Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan took charge as 22nd Chief of Air Staff at an investiture change of command ceremony in Islamabad on Monday.

On this occasion, the outgoing Air Chief Sohail Aman pinned badges on the new air chief and presented him the sword. The outgoing air chief also reviewed guard of honor.

A formation of JF-17 fighter jets presented salute to him.

In his farewell speech, the outgoing Air Chief said the PAF is equipped with sophisticated weapons and highly skilled professionals, which is ever ready to guard the country’s sovereignty as per the aspirations of the nation.

He also highlighted the strides made by the PAF in other domains including education and welfare.

Sohail Aman said the production of JF-17 fighter jets is a matter of honor for the country.

Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was commissioned in Pakistan Air Force in December, 1983, and he is the recipient of coveted Sword of Honour, Best Pilot Trophy and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal from PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

During his tenure, he held various Command and Staff positions, including Command of a Fighter Squadron, a Tactical Attack Wing, Base Commander of two elite F-16 Bases and Air Officer Commanding of Regional Air Command.

He has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).