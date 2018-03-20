Air Chief meets military, civil leadership

ISLAMABAD: After assuming the charge of office, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad Tuesday.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force came under discussion. The Prime Minister congratulated Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed the hope that PAF would greatly benefit from his professional capabilities and leadership.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan thanked the Prime Minister for reposing confidence in him and assured that he would perform to the best of his abilities for further strengthening air defence of the country.

Air Chief also made a maiden visit to Ministry of Defence and called on Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Defence. Minister congratulated the new Air Chief on his appointment and wished him every success in taking PAF forward as a 21st century guardian of the nation’s air frontiers. The Minister and the Air Chief discussed the current strategic environment and security challenges facing the country.

Defence Minister offered his full support to the new Air Chief on indigenization, modernization, and advanced training operations of Pakistan Air Force. The Air Chief assured the Defence Minister that PAF was fully vigilant on all frontiers of the country, and will Inshallah prevail against all adversaries as Pakistan’s first line of defence.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force also called on General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. Chairman JCSC felicitated Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on assumption of command of Pakistan Air Force.

He expressed full confidence in the leadership qualities of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and hoped that PAF will fully achieve its mission under his able command. General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, commended the professionalism and commitment of Pakistan Air Force in the aerial defence and lauded their performance in war against terrorism.

Air Chief called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff at GHQ. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the Air Chief and CAS laid floral wreath at Shuhada Monument.

COAS congratulated the Air Chief on assumption of prestigious appointment and expressed his best wishes for enhancing existing coordination amongst the sister services. The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to maintain synergy and work together in making defence of Pakistan invincible. —NNI