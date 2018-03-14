Actor Narendra Jha passes away at age 55

Web Desk: Raees, Kaabil and Haider actor Narendra Jha passes away at the age of 55. The actor was died due to a heart attack in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

He was at his farmhouse in Wada, Palghar on the outskirt of Mumbai, when he suffered a heart attack at around 5 am.

Reportedly, it was the third heart attack he suffered.Earlier, he was advised to take rest.

Bollywood stars expressed their grief at the actor’s death on Twitter.

Awww. That’s so sad. He was a lovely human being. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9h5m1mHZkT — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 14, 2018

It’s really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend #NarendraJha who was a brillinat actor & a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/vbpMzCRweP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 14, 2018

What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 14, 2018

He has been in the industry for more than two decades, but got fame due to his appearance in recent movies like Haider, Hrithik, Mohenjo Daro, Humari Adhuri Kahani, Ghayal Once Again, Force 2, Raees, Kaabil. He was reportedly set to star in Prabhas and Shradda Kapoor’s ‘Sahho’, which is likely to release this year.

Source: Deccanchronicle

