Academy says it takes no action against chief, closes harassment probe

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, will not take action against its president John Bailey and has ended its investigation into a sexual harassment allegation against him, the organization said on Tuesday.
The academy began an investigation when it received a complaint against Bailey from an unidentified individual on March 13, the organization said in a statement.
In a memo sent to academy staff, Bailey said allegations in Hollywood trade publications that he tried to touch a woman inappropriately a decade ago on a movie set were untrue, Variety reported on Saturday.
Bailey, a cinematographer whose credits range from “Groundhog Day” to “How to Be a Latin Lover,” said in the memo that media reports describing complaints to the academy were false and served only to tarnish his 50-year career, Variety reported.