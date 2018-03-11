Abbasi confident PML-N govt will complete its term

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday expressed the hope that the PML-N government will complete its term and elections will then take place within sixty days.

While talking with a private news channel, Abbasi said he doesn’t see any obstacle that could prevent general elections 2018 from taking place on time.

The primier said he has commenced talks with Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah about the caretaker prime minister but a name is yet to be proposed by either side.

Talking about the upcoming election for the Senate chairman, the Prime Minister said PML-N desires that the leader of the upper house should be elected with consensus.

He said the Senate and national politics of the country have suffered “immense losses” in this month’s Senate elections because of horse-trading, which he claimed was “very apparent”.

loading...