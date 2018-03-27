Aamir khan trolled by a journalist but supported by Javed Akhtar

Web Desk: Twitter has become a platform where people debate with each other and try to prove their point. Even celebrities are also trapped into this twitter game. Communal debates are causing irreparable damage to the nation, but there is no stooping to them.

Aamir Khan’s role in Mahabharata has become controversial in India, people are questioning the decisions of the makers to choose Aamir Khan, ‘a muslim’, play a role in it.

A journalist French Francois Gautier, who is residing in India, used Twitter to express that he is not happy with the Mahabharata casting decision. He tweeted.

Why should @AamirKhan, a Muslim, play in most ancient & sacred of Hindu epics, the Mahabharata? Is @BJP4India Govt of @narendramodi going to be like the @INCIndia & just stand by in name of secularism??? Would Muslims allow a Hindu to play life of Mohamed?https://t.co/fC7bvbHkZE — Francois Gautier (@fgautier26) March 21, 2018

Javed Akhtar took a stand and supported the decision.

Mr Francois Gautier , would you tell us what is your deal with the PR agencies Like 20 20 India and Adelman India . Are they paying you well to spread negativity against the most ambitious fin project of India “Mahabharta” planned by Mr Mukesh Ambani and Aamir khan — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 24, 2018

But it did not end here.

Butc oz of Nehruvianism,taken as an insult. And of course @Javedakhtarjadu & 2d wife @azmishabana, who when with @INCIndia gave interviews giving impression that every Indian woman raped, take refuge behind these Hindus, while secretly believing that Islam is only true religion — Francois Gautier (@fgautier26) March 24, 2018

Responding to which, Javed said.

You scoundrel, have you not seen peter brooks production of this great epic Mahabharsta in France . I would like to know which foreign agency is paying you to spread this kind of perverse and poisonous thoughts in our country — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 21, 2018

You ignorant unfortunate imbecile, obviously you know nothing about our Indian traditions and culture . Do you know who were Ras khan bullay shah Waris shah, ,Baba Farid Nazeer Akbarabadi , Nizir Banarasi , Bismillah khan . You are just a frog in the stinking well of communalism — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2018

Source: Indiatimes