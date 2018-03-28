Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana’s closeness insecure Katrina

Web Desk: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are currently busy in shooting for their upcoming movie, Thug of Hindustan.

According to a report, Katrina is not happy with the closeness of Aamir Khan with Fatima Sana on the set. In fact, Katrina feels that her role will be chopped and Fatima would be given more screen time because of her co-stars’ close bond since Dangal.

A source revealed, “The heroines never had much to do in this plot. It was always Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s film. Katrina decided to come on board because of her longstanding relationship with Yash Raj films and Aditya Chopra. But seeing the rapidly-developing friendship between Aamir and Fatima, Katrina is somewhat perturbed.”

Thugs of Hindustan is the most awaited movie to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife