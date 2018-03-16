48 new border posts constructed on Pak-Afghan border to curb smuggling, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed today that forty eight additional border posts have been constructed on Pak-Afghan border to curb smuggling.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla while replying to a question said that after the start of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, the smuggling of illegal weapons has been curtailed in the country.

He said 207 illegal weapons have been confiscated during last year.

Replying to another question, he said the government has taken a number of steps to give maximum protection to journalists so that they could perform their duties without any fear or threat.

Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla said all the Station House Officers in Islamabad have been directed to register the case upon receipt of any complaint by any journalists without any delay.

Similarly, mobile patrolling has also been increased in areas where offices of journalists, press clubs and residences are situated.

Parliamentary Secretary told the House that CNICs have been issued to 114.19 million people in the country.

He said that the government is facilitating people to get their particulars registered at NADRA after attaining the age of 18 and there is no policy to issue identity cards to aliens.

Replying to another question, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development, Dr. Ibadullah said Public Sector Development Program is for the whole country and funds are allocated without any discrimination.

He said for the first time in the history of the country, PSDP 2017-2018 was raised to 101 billion rupees.

On a call attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Secretariat Raja Javed Ikhlas said one million new gas connections are being provided after lifting moratorium on it.

He said new gas connections are being given purely on merit and need.

He said a number of new gas reserves have been discovered in recent years at various locations which will help increase the supply of this important commodity in the country.

He assured that preference in new gas connections will be given to such areas where gas reserves are discovered.

Raja Javed Ikhlas said Iran has yet to complete work on its side of the border on Pak-Iran gas pipeline due to which it has not materialized so far.

The House has now been prorogued.