LAHORE: The police on Sunday arrested 27 accused for kite-flying and doing a whellie during a crackdown.

According to police, on the directions of DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf, all divisional SPs formed special teams which took action and arrested the accused for kite-flying and doing a wheelie.

The police also recovered 45 kites, a string roll and other material whereas 25 cases were registered against the accused.

Source: APP