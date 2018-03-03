﻿﻿Media reports about changing PSL final venue are incorrect

PCB KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition final will be played in Karachi, an official of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

Talking to APP, he said there is no decision about changing of the PSL final venue from Karachi.

News reports published in a section of the press about change of the venue is not correct, he added.

He said that PCB Chairman Najam Sethi will visit the National Stadium on Monday to inspect on-going renovation and construction work being carried out at the stadium. —APP

