Zardari warns against ‘hurried’ privatization of PIA

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday warned the PML-N government against privatization of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), saying the mysteriously hurried move before general elections was motivated not by turning around the national carrier but by making quick buck at public expense.

“Hurried and thoughtless privatization of the PIA without recourse to Parliament at this time is a crime against the people that must not be allowed; it will not be”, the former President said in a statement.

Zardari also warned the potential buyers to desist from buying the national airline in their own interest, warning that they may have to face consequences of being part of a commercial undertaking based on criminal motives.

Spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the former president also directed members of parliament belonging to the PPP to raise the issue in both the National Assembly and the Senate and expose the malafide intent behind it.

Zardari said that during the PPP government international oil prices stood at nearly 150 dollars a barrel which reduced to less than 50 dollars in 2015. —PPI

