Youth’s role imperative for economic development of country: Ahsan

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says the youth have a crucial role in economic development of a country.

Addressing a workshop in Lahore on Saturday, he said the future of Pakistan is linked with its youth.

Ahsan Iqbal said we have to train the youth as per our future requirements. He said the incumbent government is making concerted efforts to make the youth an asset of the country.

The Interior Minister said we are digitally empowering the youth to ensure their contribution in the process of progress and prosperity. He said Pakistan is included in the countries where youth is in majority.

Ahsan Iqbal said now Pakistan is being recognized as an emerging IT power due to its digitally empowered youth. He said the PML-N led government gave a long-term plan for country’s development. He said now the menace of terrorism has been dismantled as well as the water and power crisis have also been overcome.

Later talking to media, Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan has taken effective steps against money laundering and terror financing.

He said over the last four years, we have registered great successes in the war on terror.

He said our enemy is threatening of surgical strikes and hatching conspiracies, adding that it is time to get united to foil enemies’ conspiracies.

