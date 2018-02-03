Year 2018’s beauty trend is sharing acne photos

Web Desk: Skin positivity is a new trend where people accept their skin, the way it is, be it acne or pigmentation and share photos that reflect their actual looks.

The aim of this movement is to encourage people to celebrate their imperfections and also inspires them to embrace it. This trend allows people to use social media to show that they love themselves for who they are, flaws included, be it acne or pigmentation. This will also help to boost confidence.

The Independent reported, “People struggling with skin issues behind closed doors tend to undergo mental health issues, such as negative body image, depression and suicidl thoughts, known as psychodermatology.”

Source: Hindustantimes

