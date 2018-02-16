World taking keen interest in Pakistan’s economic growth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the world is taking keen interest in the economic growth of Pakistan, keeping in view its huge market and the vast potential for further growth.

He was talking to a delegation of students from Institute of Business Management Karachi, in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister said economic growth will help create new opportunities for qualified people and reverse brain drain from the country.

Replying to the students’ queries on health and education, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said those areas have been devolved to the provinces under the 18th Amendment.

With greater financial allocations, it is now responsibility of provinces to ensure provision of quality education and health facilities in their respective domains.

The Prime Minister said the federal government is committed to provide every possible assistance to the provinces for promoting education and ensuring provision of quality health facilities to people.

Responding to the challenges of climate change and the issue of sustainability, he said Pakistan is a responsible member of the international community.

Despite the country’s low carbon emissions level, the government has taken a number of steps, including fuel replacement, conversion of furnace oil power plants to more efficient and environmental friendly ones, and addition of solar energy to the existing energy-mix, to further reduce the emission levels.

Discussing the role of young entrepreneurs and professionals for addressing various challenges, the prime minister said the private sector being the engine of economic growth needs to play a leading role towards that end.—Radio Pakistan

