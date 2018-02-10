Why the salt, water gargle is beneficial for you?

Web Desk: Salt water gargle is an effective remedy to treat many diseases like allergies, sore throat, cold or sinus. They can relieve infections and prevent them from getting worse. You can prepare it by mixing salt in warm water.

Researches reveal that salt water gargle can relieve health issue. It helps in drawing water from oral tissues by creating a salt barrier that pushes water and harmful pathogens and prevents them from getting back inside.

Look at the uses of water salt gargle.

Sore throat

It relieves throat pain during cold or flu.

Allergies

It also relieves sore throat which is caused by allergic reactions other than cold or flu.

Sinus and respiratory functions

It reduces viral and bacterial infections and it is also effective for preventing re-infection than vaccination for flu.

Mouth ulcers

It is an effective remedy to treat mouth ulcers. They can ease the pain and inflammation that are caused by these ulcers.

Dental health

It can protect gums that are good for dental health. It can keep gingivitis and cavities at bay. Also bring down the number of bacteria in saliva.

Source: NDTV

loading...