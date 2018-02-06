Why eating moldy foods can be risky?

Web Desk: Mold is a growth of fungus that occurs on food, it can be in blue, green or grey color. Eating moldy foods are always discouraged. Although, in some cases these foods cause no harm but in some cases the condition become worsen.

You should also avoid eating food around the mold by just cutting away at the mouldy edges, it is also unsafe because mold has roots like thread that go deep into the food.

The major reason that makes it dangerous is that such food is likely to be contaminated with mycotoxins which is a fungal poison. But this mould requires certain growth conditions to produce the toxins. Therefore, its presence does not always mean it contains mycotoxins.

Moldy foods can also cause food poisoning which is caused by bacteria like Staphyococcus aureus, Slamanella, Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter, Listeria monocytogenes, Vibrio paraheaemolyticus, Bacillus cereus and Entero-pathogenic Escgerichia coli.

Due to eating it, you will not experience severe illness but could be suffer severe food poisoning, nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting. It is more harmful for the people with mold allergies, as it can also cause respiratory distress, eye irritation and hives.

Source: Moldbacteria

loading...