Wasim Akram terms PSL one of the biggest cricket brands

ISLAMABAD: Multan Sultans Director Wasim Akram on Saturday has termed Pakistan Super League (PSL) one of the biggest cricket brands in the world.

In an exclusive talk with private news channel, following Multan Sultans 43 run win against Lahore Qalandars and praised the PSL management for organizing such a professional tournament. Wasim Akram said: “I want to congratulate Najam Sethi and the entire team. The new foreigners are very impressed with how the tournament is organised.”

Commenting on the Sultans second successive, Wasim Akram revealed that the team immediately took their strategic time-out at the 11th over of the game against Lahore Qalandars in view of halting the momentum being built through the partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Umar Akmal.

“We wanted to slow down the momentum, and immediately after the strategic timeout luckily for us Umar Akmal got out, Junaid Khan had his hattrick, Muhammad Irfan’s timely spell. Everything is shaping well. But it’s a long tournament, it is too early to say what will happen next.” He added.

“The way the captain led the troops, the way the team responded, and the way Toom Mody is handling the boys. All credit to them,” Cricketer said.

The Sultans’ director firmly said that national team selectors will find new talent from this edition of the PSL as well. “Though it is too early to predict but the selectors will defiantly find new talent,” he said. —APP

loading...