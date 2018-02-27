US seeks relations with Pakistan based on shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups

ISLAMABAD: A senior aide to U.S. President Donald Trump said during a visit to Pakistan that Washington wants a new relationship with Islamabad.

The US embassy in Islamabad said in a statement today (Tuesday) that deputy assistant to the U.S. president Lisa Curtis said that the United States seeks to move toward a new relationship with Pakistan, based on a shared commitment to defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability.

The embassy said that the new relationship would also be based on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan.

loading...