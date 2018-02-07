US says Pakistan plays key role in defeating al-Qaeda

ISLAMABAD: This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State, John J. Sullivan, while providing an update on the US South Asia strategy in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He said we continue to value our relationship with Pakistan and recognize the benefits of cooperation.

Sullivan said Pakistan has played an important role in pushing al-Qaeda closer to defeat.

He also appreciated Pakistan for securing its nuclear weapons, hosting Afghan refugees, and providing access for supplies and equipment used by US and Afghan forces.

He said we also acknowledge the enormous sacrifices of the Pakistani people and security forces in combating terrorism.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan will help to convince the Taliban to enter a peace process.

Deputy Secretary of State told the Committee that we also encourage restraint in Pakistan’s military nuclear and missile programs, and seek continued, closer alignment of Pakistan’s nonproliferation policies with our own.

